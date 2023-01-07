Basketball

Suns’ Chris Paul leaves game vs. Heat with hip soreness

Paul was subbed out with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter and wasn’t on the floor to start the third quarter.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, fouls Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4).

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, fouls Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4). | Photo Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul exited Friday night’s game against the Miami Heat with hip soreness and will not return.

Paul was subbed out with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter and wasn’t on the floor to start the third quarter. Damion Lee started in his place.

Paul, 37, had five points, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes before departing.

Paul’s injury comes at a time when star guard Devin Booker (groin) missed his sixth straight game and will miss approximately three more weeks.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, entered the contest with averages of 13.4 points, 8.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 25 games.

Tyler Herro (back) sat out for the Heat.

