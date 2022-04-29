NBA Playoffs: Suns, Mavs, 76ers advance to Conference semifinals

Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games.

Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as top-seeded Phoenix overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.

The Suns will face Dallas in the second round, with Game 1 on Monday night in Phoenix.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1:42 left to put the Suns ahead for good at 106-104. The All-Star guard played for the first time in nine days since injuring his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He had 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix on 10-of-12 shooting.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.

MAVERICKS 98, JAZZ 96

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points and Dallas beat Utah in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series.

After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mike Conley was called for traveling with five seconds remaining, and Brunson made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds to play.

24 apiece for Luka Doncic & Jalen Brunson send the @dallasmavs to the West Semis!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/zepnarOvXc — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

The Jazz got an open look for Bojan Bogdanovic on the left wing, but he came up short and the Mavericks moved on to face top-seeded Phoenix in the second round.

Doncic also had nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Utah, Bogdanovic finished with 19 points.

The Mavericks won in the first round for the first time since since winning the 2011 NBA championship.

76ERS 132, RAPTORS 97

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists and Philadelphia beat Toronto in Game 6 to end the first-round series.

Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round. The top-seeded Heat beat Atlanta in five games.

Joel Embiid powers the @sixers to the East Semis!



33 points

10 boards

3 blocks#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/6QkWkp6Qiy — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds, to help the 76ers finish off the Raptors with a blowout after losing the past two games.

Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, Pascal Siakam fouled out with 24 points.

Toronto played without all-star guard Fred VanVleet. He missed his second straight game because of a strained left hip flexor.