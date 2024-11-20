 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA 2024/25: Suns, Kevin Durant plan on $120M extension after season

Durant’s current contract expires after the 2025-26 season. The 36-year-old is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 23:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia plans to offer Kevin Durant a $120 million extension this summer after he said the two sides bypassed the eligible one-year agreement in July.

Ishbia told ESPN there’s mutual interest in a deal that would bring both sides closer to their goal of the 14-time NBA All-Star retiring with the franchise eventually.

“(Durant) loves being in Phoenix, we love having him,” Ishbia told ESPN. “He’s off to an amazing start this season -- one of the MVP leaders -- and we’re off to a very good start. We expect Kevin to sign an extension, be with us for the long term. We hope he finishes his career here in Phoenix. You can’t sign a two-year extension this last summer, you can’t do it based on the NBA rules. So we figured after the season we’ll talk about it, take care of it.

ALSO READ | FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: India faces Qatar hoping to rekindle campaign under new coach Flemming

“Kevin wants to be here, we want Kevin here. There’s never been one grumbling of anything different.”

Durant’s current contract expires after the 2025-26 season. All-Star sidekick Devin Booker is in the first season of a four-year, $220 million contract extension he signed to stay in Phoenix.

Durant remains sidelined by a calf injury that has knocked him out of the Suns’ lineup for the past six games. Phoenix is 1-5 without Durant after starting the season 8-1.

Durant, 36, is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Phoenix Suns /

Kevin Durant /

Devin Booker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2024/25: Suns, Kevin Durant plan on $120M extension after season
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February
    AFP
  3. Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction
    AFP
  4. China Masters 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya and Bansod progress to second round; Satwik-Chirag earn comeback win
    PTI
  5. Ailing DMK Afzal, Asian Games gold medallist, receives monetary support from Sports Authority of Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA 2024/25: Suns, Kevin Durant plan on $120M extension after season
    Reuters
  2. Qatar men’s basketball coach Demir says India will be favourite in their Asia Cup Qualifier match
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. NBA Cup 2024 roundup: Celtics end Cavs’ streak at 15 games
    Reuters
  4. FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: India faces Qatar hoping to rekindle campaign under new coach Flemming
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Heat get Jimmy Butler back, stomp on Sixers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2024/25: Suns, Kevin Durant plan on $120M extension after season
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February
    AFP
  3. Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction
    AFP
  4. China Masters 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya and Bansod progress to second round; Satwik-Chirag earn comeback win
    PTI
  5. Ailing DMK Afzal, Asian Games gold medallist, receives monetary support from Sports Authority of Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment