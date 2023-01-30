Suns grants permission to Bucks for talks with Jae Crowder: Report

The Phoenix Suns granted the Milwaukee Bucks permission to meet one-on-one with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, The Athletic reported Monday.

While the Suns have discussed a trade with many teams, the Bucks are the only one the Suns have allowed to talk directly with Crowder, per the report.

The Bucks have offered Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and second-round draft picks, but the Suns want a forward in the deal as the teams have sought a third team to make a trade work, per the report.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are also interested in Crowder, per the report. A separate report Sunday said the Chicago Bulls approached the Suns about a Coby White trade for Crowder.

The Suns have been trying to trade Crowder since the beginning of the season. Crowder skipped training camp and has not played at all this season.

Crowder is in the final season of a three-year deal. He was slated to earn $10.1 million this season.

Crowder averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 67 games (all starts) last season, his second with the club.

In his first campaign, the Suns reached the NBA Finals before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. Crowder averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 60 games (42 starts).

Crowder’s next team will be his eighth in 11 NBA seasons. He has career averages of 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 735 games (406 starts) with the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Suns.