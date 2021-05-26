Suns set to boost home capacity to 16,000

Already with an early lead in its Western Conference first-round playoff series, Phoenix Suns received more uplifting news with the word that capacity will be increased to 16,000 fans at its downtown arena.

The Suns drew a boisterous crowd of 11,824 to their Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

While Game 2 is on Tuesday night, a larger crowd won't be welcomed just yet. The increase in capacity is set for a potential Game 5 next Tuesday in the best-of-seven series.

Capacity for Phoenix Suns Arena is listed at 18,422.

Capacity had been reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a jump to 5,000 fans allowed per game on March 31. That was increased to just over 8,000 by the end of the regular season and to over 11,000 for the playoffs.

The Suns' home venue, located next to the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, underwent a major renovation in 2020.