Five-time NBA champ Ron Harper to visit India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday announced that five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper will visit India from January 25 to 30 as part of the league’s continued efforts to grow the game of basketball in the country.

Harper will first stop in Mumbai on 25th, where he will engage with youth at the NBA Basketball School at the St. Stanislaus School. On 26th, he will make a live television appearance on SONY TEN 1’s NBA wraparound show ‘Around The Hoop’ to discuss the ongoing season.

The following day, Harper will tip off the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program at Ghatkopar YMCA. Harper will then travel to Chandigarh through Delhi to attend the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program at DAV Senior Public School, Chandigarh, on 30th to engage with the coaches as a part of the NBA Coaches Academy.

“I am excited to return to India to be a part of the NBA’s initiatives to grow and celebrate the game of basketball,” said Harper. “There’s so much excitement around the game coming off The NBA India Games 2019 and I look forward to seeing how far the game has come since my last visit in 2013.”

Harper, a six-foot six-inches shooting guard from Dayton, Ohio, was selected eight overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1986 NBA Draft. He is a five-time NBA Champion, who was part of the Chicago Bulls’ three-peat (1996-1998). He also won the championship twice with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000 and 2001).

Since 2006, more than 35 active and retired NBA and WNBA players have visited India with the NBA, including Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Seth Curry, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, Brian Shaw, Robin Lopez, Jason Richardson, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, Rashard Lewis, Tim Hardaway Sr., Robert Horry, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Martin.

In April 2017, the NBA launched NBA Basketball School, a network of tuition-based basketball development programs around the world open to male and female players aged 6 to 18 from outside the U.S. The first NBA Basketball Schools launched in New Delhi and Mumbai as part of a multi-year agreement with India On Track (IOT), one of India’s leading sports management, marketing and development companies. There are currently 27 active NBA Basketball Schools in nine cities across India.