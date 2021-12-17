Tamil Nadu tops South Zone National Basketball Qualifiers after defeating Kerala

The Tamil Nadu men's team topped the table after a 93-85 victory over Kerala in the South Zone National basketball qualifiers here on Friday.

In the women's category, Telangana captured the No. 1 position winning all it's four league matches. In its last match, it defeated Kerala 66-43.

All the top four teams each in men and women have qualified for the National Championships to be held here from January 23 to 30, 2022.

