Tamil Nadu tops South Zone National Basketball Qualifiers after defeating Kerala

The Tamil Nadu men's team topped the table after a 93-85 victory over Kerala in the South Zone National basketball qualifiers here on Friday.

K. Keerthivasan
CHENNAI 17 December, 2021 21:33 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the women's category, Telangana captured the No. 1 position winning all it's four league matches. In its last match, it defeated Kerala 66-43.   -  AP

K. Keerthivasan
In the women's category, Telangana captured the No. 1 position winning all it's four league matches. In its last match, it defeated Kerala 66-43.

All the top four teams each in men and women have qualified for the National Championships to be held here from January 23 to 30, 2022.

The results:

Men:

Tamil Nadu 93 (Aravind 31, Siva Balan 18,Muin Bek 15) bt Kerala 85 (Sejin 23,Pranav 19, Jishnu 19).

Telangana 65 (Billa 20, Santhosh 15, Vijay 14) bt Puducherry 44 (Srikanth 13 , Gokul 10). 

Karnataka 71 (Ashwij 15, Aravindh Kumar 13, Harish 11) bt Andhra Pradesh 43 (Kumar Varma 10) 

Women:

Telangana 66 (Aswanthy 10) bt Karnataka 43 (Sandhya 11). 

Kerala 74 (Sreekala 18, Chippy 14, Stephy Nixon 14) bt Tamil Nadu 65 (Aishwarya 23, Shruthi 13, Nishanthini 12).

Final standings:

Men: 1. Tamil Nadu, 2. Karnataka, 3. Kerala, 4. Telangana. 

Women: 1. Telangana, 2. Kerala, 3. Tamil Nadu, 4. Karnataka

