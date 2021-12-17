Basketball Basketball Tamil Nadu tops South Zone National Basketball Qualifiers after defeating Kerala The Tamil Nadu men's team topped the table after a 93-85 victory over Kerala in the South Zone National basketball qualifiers here on Friday. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 17 December, 2021 21:33 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the women's category, Telangana captured the No. 1 position winning all it's four league matches. In its last match, it defeated Kerala 66-43. - AP K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 17 December, 2021 21:33 IST The Tamil Nadu men's team topped the table after a 93-85 victory over Kerala in the South Zone National basketball qualifiers here on Friday.In the women's category, Telangana captured the No. 1 position winning all it's four league matches. In its last match, it defeated Kerala 66-43.READ: NBA to step up Covid-19 measures: reportAll the top four teams each in men and women have qualified for the National Championships to be held here from January 23 to 30, 2022.The results:Men:Tamil Nadu 93 (Aravind 31, Siva Balan 18,Muin Bek 15) bt Kerala 85 (Sejin 23,Pranav 19, Jishnu 19).Telangana 65 (Billa 20, Santhosh 15, Vijay 14) bt Puducherry 44 (Srikanth 13 , Gokul 10). Karnataka 71 (Ashwij 15, Aravindh Kumar 13, Harish 11) bt Andhra Pradesh 43 (Kumar Varma 10) Women:Telangana 66 (Aswanthy 10) bt Karnataka 43 (Sandhya 11). Kerala 74 (Sreekala 18, Chippy 14, Stephy Nixon 14) bt Tamil Nadu 65 (Aishwarya 23, Shruthi 13, Nishanthini 12).Final standings:Men: 1. Tamil Nadu, 2. Karnataka, 3. Kerala, 4. Telangana. Women: 1. Telangana, 2. Kerala, 3. Tamil Nadu, 4. Karnataka Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :