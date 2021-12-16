South Zone National basketball qualifiers: Tamil Nadu eyes all-win record

The Tamil Nadu men's team will look to finish with an all-win record when it takes on Kerala in the final league match of the South Zone National basketball qualifiers here on Friday.

Kerala, on the other hand, has already lost a match to Karnataka. The host recorded its fourth straight win with a 91-40 victory over Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The results

Men: Tamil Nadu 91 (Aravindh Kumar 17, Karthick 15, Lokeshwaran 12) bt Andhra Pradesh 40 (Intiyaz 15). Karnataka 66 (Harish 15, Jinu 14) bt Puducherry 40 (Ashwin Kumar 12 , Gokul 11). Kerala 76 (Seijin 23, Pranav 19) bt Telangana 50 (Kaushik 13, Vijay 10).

Women:Telangana 93 (Gulabshali 24, Pushpa 21) bt Tamil Nadu 54 (Nishanthini 25). Kerala 79 (Chippy 16, Akshaya 14) bt Andhra Pradesh 31 (Dhana 10).