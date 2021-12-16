Basketball Basketball South Zone National basketball qualifiers: Tamil Nadu eyes all-win record The Tamil Nadu men's team will look to finish with an all-win record when it takes on Kerala in the final league match of the South Zone National basketball qualifiers. Team Sportstar Chennai 16 December, 2021 22:28 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Kerala has already lost a match to Karnataka. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Chennai 16 December, 2021 22:28 IST The Tamil Nadu men's team will look to finish with an all-win record when it takes on Kerala in the final league match of the South Zone National basketball qualifiers here on Friday.Kerala, on the other hand, has already lost a match to Karnataka. The host recorded its fourth straight win with a 91-40 victory over Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The results Men: Tamil Nadu 91 (Aravindh Kumar 17, Karthick 15, Lokeshwaran 12) bt Andhra Pradesh 40 (Intiyaz 15). Karnataka 66 (Harish 15, Jinu 14) bt Puducherry 40 (Ashwin Kumar 12 , Gokul 11). Kerala 76 (Seijin 23, Pranav 19) bt Telangana 50 (Kaushik 13, Vijay 10). Women:Telangana 93 (Gulabshali 24, Pushpa 21) bt Tamil Nadu 54 (Nishanthini 25). Kerala 79 (Chippy 16, Akshaya 14) bt Andhra Pradesh 31 (Dhana 10). Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :