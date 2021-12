South Zone National Qualifiers: Karnataka men script second successive win

Karnataka men scripted its second successive victory in the South Zone National Basketball Qualifiers at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, with a 98-67 win over Telangana.

The results:



Men: TN 86 (Justin 14, B. Soorya 13, Lokeswaran 11) bt Puducherry 23;

Kerala 106 (Sejin 24, Pranav 19, Jishnu 17) bt AP 47; Kar 98 (Anil Kumar 19, Aravindh Kumar 17, Priyan 14) bt TS 67 (Raju 12, Rajat 10).



Women: TS 90 (Pushpa 18, Suthesha 18, Gulabsha 13) bt AP 53 (Dhanalakshmi 10, Pallam 10); Kerala 68 (Stephy Nixon 17, Aneesha 16, Sreekala 11) bt Kar 58 (Sanjana 19, Sandhya 15).