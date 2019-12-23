Steph Curry injury: Steve Kerr provides update on Golden State Warriors star

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is completing "basketball movements" after re-joining the team as he continues to rehabilitate a broken hand, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Warriors guard Curry is recovering from a broken left hand, which required surgery following the incident against the Phoenix Suns on October 30.

Warriors has planned to re-evaluate the injury in February and Kerr provided an update on the two-time NBA MVP on Sunday.

"He's been doing basketball movements," Kerr told reporters. "He hasn't been shooting the ball, but he's been out on the floor doing a lot of lateral movement, jumping, that kind of stuff. And it's nice to have him in the gym; it just feels better when he's around.

READ | Stephen Curry injury update: Broken hand leaves Steve Kerr, Warriors reeling after loss

"We'd like to have him with the team as much as possible. I haven't talked to him about our next trip, but I'm sure he'll be around the team more and more now that he's allowed to be up here with our staff.

"He's been here now the last few days, every day working with our training staff. He's present again, so I imagine that will stay the same."

Curry made just four appearances prior to the injury this season, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds for the Warriors.

With Curry and fellow All-Star Klay Thompson sidelined through injury, Warriors has struggled as it holds a 6-24 record following last season's trip to the NBA Finals.