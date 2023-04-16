NBA: Steph Curry career Playoffs record, titles, stats before Warriors vs Kings

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors will begin their title defence against Sacramento Kings in the first round of NBA Playoffs on Saturday.

The Warriors have struggled on the road this year and will begin the series away from home. While this year’s away form might have wavered, the franchise is no stranger to success.

Curry has won four titles with the Dub Nation - 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Over the eight seasons in the post season, Curry averages more than 26 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Inarguably the most prolific three-point shooter in the league, Curry has a Playoffs 3P% of 40.1.

Here is the breakdown of Curry’s performances in the NBA Playoffs over the years: