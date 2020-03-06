NBA Wrap: Warriors beaten as Curry returns, Clippers win again

Stephen Curry returned from injury in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Toronto Raptors, while Kawhi Leonard again led the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Curry played his first game since October, returning from a hand injury in the Warriors' 121-113 loss to the Raptors.

The two-time NBA MVP finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes.

But the Warriors was beaten again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, which were also won by the Raptors, as Normal Powell poured in 37 points and Toronto clinched a playoff spot.

Kawhi Leonard goes for 25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST as the @LAClippers top Houston to win their 6th straight game! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/2SPlFyTxb6 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020

Leonard's 25 points helped the Clippers extend their winning streak to six by beating the Houston Rockets 120-105.

The Rockets went seven-of-42 from three-point range, with James Harden (16 points) missing all eight of his attempts.

Jokic leads the way as Harris lifts 76ers

Jamal Murray on time and on target to the cutting Nikola Jokic.



: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/hjWRDfmaUo — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020

Nikola Jokic's 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists guided the Denver Nuggets past the Charlotte Hornets 114-112.

Tobias Harris contributed a double-double of 28 points and 14 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 125-108 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Rockets off target

James Harden crossover ➡ bucket. @LAClippers 27@HoustonRockets 23



: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/RLPWjRsIXt — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020

Harden and Russell Westbrook (29 points and 15 rebounds) combined to go 15-of-44 from the field in Houston's loss.

Welcome back, Stephen

STEPH BACK!



: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/uLV94w7Z5n — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020

Curry hit an amazing long-range three during the second quarter against the Raptors.

Thursday's results

Denver Nuggets 114-112 Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers 120-105 Houston Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers 125-108 Sacramento Kings

Toronto Raptors 121-113 Golden State Warriors

Bucks at Lakers

The Staples Center plays host to a blockbuster on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers (47-13) and Milwaukee Bucks (53-9) have the best records in the NBA heading into the clash.