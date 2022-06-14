Stephen Curry becomes clear favorite to win Finals MVP

Stephen Curry has emerged as the front-runner to win NBA Finals MVP on both DraftKings and FanDuel following his 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Friday night.

Both sites have him listed at -150 to win the award, with Jayson Tatum trailing behind at +170 on DraftKings and +180 on FanDuel. Curry sat at +205 on DraftKings following Golden State's Game 3 loss, but quickly became the favorite after shooting 14 of 26 from the field while hitting seven 3-pointers to swing home-court advantage back in the Warriors' favor.

Curry is also the favorite on BetMGM, sitting at -145 after opening at +1400. According to the site, he holds 34.5 percent of the handle and has been taken on 17.8 percent of the tickets.

Warriors vs Celtics Game 4: Stephen Curry scores 43 as Warriors level series at 2-2

The 6-foot-2 guard has put together a magnificent showing through the first four games of the series, averaging 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 49 percent from long range.

Per DraftKings, Curry is the only Golden State player among the top five favorites to win Finals MVP. Tatum, Jaylen Brown (+600), Marcus Smart (+5000) and Al Horford (+8000) round out the field. Andrew Wiggins currently has the sixth-best odds at +150000, with Klay Thompson tied for seventh with Robert Williams and Derrick White at +20000.