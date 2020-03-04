Stephen Curry could make make Warriors return against Raptors

Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry could make his Golden State Warriors comeback against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

The two-time NBA MVP has been out of action since October due to a broken hand.

Curry trained with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate, on Monday as he closes in on a return.

Warriors head coach Kerr on Tuesday revealed that the superstar guard may come up against the NBA champion at Chase Center.

Kerr said: "I heard everything [in Santa Cruz] went well, I'm happy that he got a really good scrimmage in.

"The physicality was the main thing for him - to go up and down and feel the screens, the bumps, the bruises ... all that stuff.

"I haven't talked with Steph yet, but talking with [Warriors director of sports medicine Dr.] Rick [Celebrini], everything went really well and so it's all good signs.

"Thursday is definitely a possibility."

The injury-hit Warriors (13-48) are bottom of the Western Conference, while the Raptors sit second in the Eastern Conference at 42-18, but have lost three in a row.