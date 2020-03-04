More Sports Basketball Basketball Stephen Curry could make make Warriors return against Raptors Stephen Curry could make a long-awaited return from injury when Golden State Warriors faces NBA champion the Toronto Raptors on Tursday. Peter Thompson 04 March, 2020 10:46 IST Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 04 March, 2020 10:46 IST Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry could make his Golden State Warriors comeback against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.The two-time NBA MVP has been out of action since October due to a broken hand.Curry trained with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate, on Monday as he closes in on a return.Warriors head coach Kerr on Tuesday revealed that the superstar guard may come up against the NBA champion at Chase Center.READ | NBA: Kyrie Irving undergoes successful shoulder surgery Kerr said: "I heard everything [in Santa Cruz] went well, I'm happy that he got a really good scrimmage in."The physicality was the main thing for him - to go up and down and feel the screens, the bumps, the bruises ... all that stuff."I haven't talked with Steph yet, but talking with [Warriors director of sports medicine Dr.] Rick [Celebrini], everything went really well and so it's all good signs."Thursday is definitely a possibility."The injury-hit Warriors (13-48) are bottom of the Western Conference, while the Raptors sit second in the Eastern Conference at 42-18, but have lost three in a row. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos