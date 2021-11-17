NBA roundup: Stephen Curry hits nine 3s in Warriors' rout of Nets

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and tied a season-best by hitting nine 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors took command in the third quarter and rolled to a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

Curry joined Ray Allen as the second player to reach 2,900 career 3-pointers when he hit his first trey early in the first quarter. Allen tops the list at 2,973. Curry shot 12 of 19 from the floor as the Warriors rebounded from seeing their seven-game winning streak stopped Sunday with a four-point loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole contributed 17 while Draymond Green collected 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

James Harden scored 24 points for Brooklyn, which missed 17 of 22 shots in the third period and shot 38.6 per cent overall. Kevin Durant added 19 against his former team.

Clippers 106, Spurs 92

Paul George scored 34 points, and Reggie Jackson added 21 as Los Angeles finished off a 5-1 homestand with a victory over visiting San Antonio.

Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. scored a career-high 13 points as the Clippers rebounded from their only loss of the month, 100-90 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Ivica Zubac had 13 rebounds for the Clippers as Los Angeles had a 52-40 overall rebounding advantage over the smaller Spurs.

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan scores season-best 38 points, sparks Bulls' win

San Antonio shot just 5 of 22 (22.7 per cent) from the 3-point range. Dejounte Murray tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Spurs lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last eight.

Jazz 120, Sixers 85

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert logged his 11th double-double of the young season, and Utah snapped out of a mini-funk by dominating Philadelphia in Salt Lake City.

Gobert took advantage of the Sixers being without Joel Embiid, who has missed five consecutive games -- all losses -- because of COVID-19 protocols. The Jazz center scored 15 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots while helping Utah win for just the second time in six games. He spearheaded a Jazz defense that limited Philadelphia to 36.7 per cent shooting.

Shake Milton scored 18 points, and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points for the Sixers, who have lost five in a row after reeling off a six-game winning streak. This was the second stop on a five-game road trip for Philadelphia.