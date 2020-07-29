More Sports Basketball Basketball Minnesota’s Fowles breaks WNBA career rebounding record Sylvia Fowles on Tuesday became the WNBA’s all-time rebounding leader, passing former team-mate Rebekkah Brunson. AP BRADENTON 29 July, 2020 09:49 IST Sylvia Fowles (front) has become WNBA's all-time rebounding leader. - TWITTER (@WNBA) AP BRADENTON 29 July, 2020 09:49 IST Sylvia Fowles became the WNBA’s all-time rebounding leader, passing former team-mate Rebekkah Brunson.Fowles came into Minnesota’s game against Seattle on Tuesday night six rebounds behind Brunson, who is now an assistant coach with the team. Brunson finished her career with 3,356 boards and Fowles got the record-breaking rebound just a few seconds before the half.“It’s very special to be surpassing Rebekkah. It means everything,” Fowles said. “Watching BB put in work before I got into the league, I was in awe. To grab this from her means a lot because I know she put in the work. It sums up who I am as a player as well. I never was an offensive threat until I got to the league. This new title will be everything since I’ve put in work since day one.”ALSO READ | Liberty, Nets owner wants WNBA, NBA on equal groundFowles said she and Brunson haven’t talked about the record.“She did make a statement to (Lynx coach) Cheryl (Reeve) that if anyone was going to break this record it was going to be me,” Fowles said. “That means a lot coming from her.”The 6-foot-5 center celebrated her five-year anniversary with the Lynx this week after getting traded to the team from Chicago on 27 July, 2015.Fowles holds career averages of 15.8 points (on 59.3 percent shooting), 9.8 rebounds and 1.83 blocks per game. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos