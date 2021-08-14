Thanasis Antetokounmpo agrees to new deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, played in 57 games during the Bucks' championship season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds.

The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.

He has played in 79 career regular-season games. Antetokounmpo played two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He’s a valuable part of our team, and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”