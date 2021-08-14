More Sports Basketball Basketball Thanasis Antetokounmpo agrees to new deal with Milwaukee Bucks Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, played in 57 games during the Bucks' championship season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. AP MILWAUKEE 14 August, 2021 08:50 IST Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. - AP AP MILWAUKEE 14 August, 2021 08:50 IST Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, played in 57 games during the Bucks' championship season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. Los Angeles Clippers re-signs Kawhi Leonard to 4-year deal The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title. Thanasty is back!! pic.twitter.com/vrlVWqXL37— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 13, 2021 He has played in 79 career regular-season games. Antetokounmpo played two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16.“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He’s a valuable part of our team, and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.” Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :