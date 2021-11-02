NBA roundup: Anunoby scores 36 as Toronto Raptors beats New York Knicks

O. G. Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and Toronto Raptors won its fourth straight by beating New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night in the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game.

Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the Knicks 38-22 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Raptors took the lead for good during the period when Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer made it 68-66 — the same score by which the Knicks beat the Toronto Huskies on November 1, 1946, at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Mykhailiuk finished with 15 points in place of Scottie Barnes, who was leading all rookies with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He has a sprained right thumb.

R. J. Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 6-1 start since 2012-13. Julius Randle had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

BULLS 128, CELTICS 114

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Chicago rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to beat Boston and improve to 6-1 for the season. Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory.

Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5 in new coach Ime Udoka’s first season. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.

The Celtics led 94-75 with about three minutes left in the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead entering the fourth. But Chicago scored the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the deficit to two points, 103-101, with just over eight minutes left.

Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick who had his first double-digit NBA game with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 left to put the Bulls up 106-105. The Celtics briefly retook the lead before Chicago scored 18 of the next 20 points.

CAVALIERS 113, HORNETS 110

Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds as Cleveland held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by Charlotte to win 113-110 and close out a five-game trip on a positive note. Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points — including two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left — as the Cavaliers went 3-2 on the road.

LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 for Charlotte, which overcame a sloppy first half to cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before falling short.

The Cavaliers took advantage of eight Charlotte turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to a 40-21 lead. By halftime, the Hornets had turned it over 13 times, leading to 22 Cleveland points and trailed by 16.

But Charlotte didn’t quit, and would get as close as two on a drive by Rozier with 20 seconds left, but Garland’s two free throws helped seal the win.

76ERS 113, TRAIL BLAZERS 103

Seth Curry stepped up in Joel Embiid’s absence, scoring 23 points — including several key buckets late — to lead short-handed Philadelphia over Portland.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) drives past Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during an NBA contest in Boston. - AP

Embiid, the team’s leading scorer and four-time All-Star, was out to rest — his first missed game of the season. The 76ers also were without Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), who was a late scratch, and lost starter Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness but not before he scored 11 points.

It was the first of three games in four nights for Philadelphia, which has won three straight. Georges Niang added 21 points for the 76ers.

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 20 points and 10 assists and C. J. McCollum also had 20 points.

GRIZZLIES 106, NUGGETS 97

Ja Morant had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Tyus Jones added 17 points in Memphis’ victory over Denver.

Xavier Tillman had 12 points, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 each as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak to the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Aaron Gordon added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Monte Morris scored 11, but was 5 of 12 from the field — part of the Nuggets shooting 44 percent for the game.

Denver’s major problems came from outside the arc, where it went 9 of 38 for 24 percent.

It was the first of two consecutive games between the teams. They will face each other again on Wednesday night in Memphis.

MAGIC 115, TIMBERWOLVES 97

Cole Anthony scored a season-high 31 points and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 15 points and 14 rebounds as Orlando came from behind to beat Minnesota. Rookie Franz Wagner had 28 points for Orlando, which snapped a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota native Jalen Suggs scored 15 points. The Magic trailed by 11 late in the third quarter before rallying with a strong night from the 3-point line by Anthony.

Anthony shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 11 3s. Orlando made 24 of 30 from the free-throw line, compared to 11 of 19 for the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota, which played the second half without starting point guard D’Angelo Russell because of a right ankle sprain. Russell finished with three points and three assists in 17 minutes.

Anthony Edwards added 24 points for the Wolves, who have lost three of four.

HAWKS 118, WIZARDS 111

Trae Young scored 26 points and Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Atlanta beat Washington.

Bradley Beal scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half for Washington, which had its three-game win streak halted and lost its fifth in a row at State Farm Arena. A victory would’ve given 5-2 Washington its best beginning to a season since the 1974-75 Bullets got off to a 7-0 start.

Young went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line as Atlanta finished 29 for 29 on foul shots.

The Hawks, who lost 122-111 at Washington last week, snapped a two-game skid. Bogdan Bogdanovich finished with 16 points for Atlanta, and Cam Reddish added 15 off the bench.

PACERS 131, SPURS 118

Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Turner added 19 points to lead Indiana past struggling San Antonio.

It was a welcome change for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.

Dejounte Murray finished with 16 points and Derrick White had 13 to lead San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four of their last five with the only win coming on Saturday at defending NBA champion Milwaukee.

But after the opening minutes in Indianapolis, the Spurs never had a chance. San Antonio couldn’t get closer than 18 until the final minutes in its most lopsided loss this season.

CLIPPERS 99, THUNDER 94

Paul George scored 32 points, Reggie Jackson added 15 and Los Angeles rallied from a nine-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat Oklahoma City.

The Clippers trailed 91-82 after Josh Giddey’s jumper with 2:44 remaining before closing on a 16-3 run to improve to 2-4. George, who also had nine rebounds and seven assists, scored eight points during the surge.

Luke Kennard, who scored all 14 of his points in the second half, had five points during the decisive spurt.

Nicolas Batum also scored 14 for the Clippers, including four 3-pointers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, including 15 in the third quarter, for Oklahoma City (1-6), which led by 16 in the second. Darius Bazley and Giddey had 15 apiece.