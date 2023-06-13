NBA Finals: What records has Nikola Jokic broken in this year’s playoffs?

Published : Jun 13, 2023 09:50 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Denver Nuggets’ centre Nikola Jokic was in the form of his life as he has guided his team to its first title in 47 years.

Riding on Jokic’s heroics, the Nuggets lost just four games in the playoffs this year.

Jokic, in particular, impacted games at both ends of the floor. He churned out points at crucial moments, cleared the board to ensure safety for his side and provided assists. Deservedly, Jokic claimed the Final MVP trophy.

With the Serb controlling play, other players — Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon — flourished too.

Here is a look at the records broken by Nikola Jokic during the course of this year’s NBA playoffs.

Most triple-doubles in a single postseason

Jokic recorded 10 triple-doubles during the postseason in 2023 to break a 56-year-old record that was held by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

Chamberlain had managed seven triple doubles for Philadelphia 76ers in the 1966-67 season.

Recording 30-20-10 in an NBA Finals game

Jokic took off in the third game of the NBA Finals against the Heat. Miami had won the second game at Denver’s home and Jokic & Co needed a strong response to reclaim the home court advantage.

The Serb registered 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nuggets pulled off a 109-94 win on the road.

First player to 500-250-100

In the third game against the Heat, Jokic achieved a feat which had not been managed by any player in the history of the league.

He not only managed the 30-20-10 but also the 500-200-100. He became the first to 500 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a single postseason.

First pair of teammates to score triple doubles in NBA Finals game

Under the influence and craft of Jokic, his teammates thrived too. The prime example is Jamal Murray. With Jokic controlling the ball, Jokic gets open shots much more often.

Moreover, the duo’s two man game is considered as one of the best in the league. They put that on display in the third game when both notched triple doubles.

Murray hit 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the game.