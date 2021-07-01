WNBA announces All-Stars for game against US National Team

Candace Parker, Liz Cambage and Jonquel Jones will lead Team WNBA against the USA Basketball Women's National Team in next month's WNBA All-Star Game.

The WNBA revealed its 2021 All-Stars on Wednesday, broken into two sides: the US team that will compete for gold at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer and Team WNBA, made up of players not on the national team.

Las Vegas Aces star Cambage, who is from Australia, and the Chicago Sky's Parker, a two-time league MVP, were among the biggest names selected to Team WNBA. The team will be coached by WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

Dawn Staley, the head women's basketball coach at South Carolina and a three-time Olympic gold medallist, coaches Team USA.

The game will be played July 14 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Aces leads all teams with four players participating in the game — Cambage and Dearica Hamby on Team WNBA and Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson on thenational team.

The voting process began with a combination of voting by fans (50 per cent of the final total), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a panel of broadcasters and sports journalists (25 percent). A list of the 36 playerswith the most votes was given to the league's 12 head coaches, who whittled it down in their own stage of the selection process.

The following 12 players will suit up for Team WNBA in the All-Star Game:

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun; Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces; Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky; Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces; Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun; Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun; Betnijah Laney, New York Liberty; Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings; Candace Parker, Chicago Sky; Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings; Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky; Courtney Williams, Atlanta Dream;

They'll go head to head with the 12 members of USA Basketball's Olympic roster, which was announced earlier this month:

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics; Sue Bird, Seattle Storm; Tina Charles, Washington Mystics; Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx; Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury; Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx; Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces; Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury; Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm; Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm; Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury; A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces