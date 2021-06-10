WNBA: Loyd leads 5 Seattle starters in double figures, Storm wins

Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71 on Wednesday night.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10.

Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle's 12 3-pointers compared to Atlanta's 3-for-26 shooting from behind the arc. The Storm shot 55.6 per cent from the field, including 12 of 22 behind the arc. Seattle also hit 13 of 16 free throws.

Tiffany Hayes scored 20 in her first 20 minutes of play and finished with 22 points for Atlanta (4-5). Elizabeth Williams had eight points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta was held to 35.8 per cent shooting.

Candace Parker makes home debut, helps Sky end losing streak

Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after a 13-year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, but she entered having played just one game due to an ankle injury.

She struggled from the field, shooting 1 of 9 in 18 minutes, but she grabbed five rebounds and had a key steal in the fourth quarter.

Chicago led 25-12 after the first quarter, but had it cut to 62-58 with 1:18 left in the third quarter. Allie Quigley answered with a 3-pointer and Vandersloot scored the final four points of the period to extend Chicago's lead to 69-58.

Chicago made a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Indiana turned it over 16 times.

Azura Stevens and Stefanie Dolson each added 12 points for Chicago (3-7). Kahleah Copper had 11 and Quigley scored 10. Diamond DeShields needed to be helped off the floor midway through the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, making six 3-pointers, for Indiana (1-10). Tiffany Mitchell added 20 points with six rebounds. Jantel Lavender had 14 points and seven rebounds, playing against her former team.