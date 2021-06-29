WNBA says 99 percent of players fully vaccinated

The WNBA announced on Monday that 99 percent of its players are fully vaccinated.

Since the season began on May 14, no players have tested positive for COVID-19. All 12 teams in the league have reached the threshold for being considered a fully vaccinated team.

The 2021 regular season runs through September 19, including a break from July 12 to August 11 for the Tokyo Olympics.