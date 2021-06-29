More Sports Basketball Basketball WNBA says 99 percent of players fully vaccinated Since the WNBA season began on May 14, no players have tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters 29 June, 2021 12:21 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: All 12 teams in the league are fully vaccinates. - Getty Images Reuters 29 June, 2021 12:21 IST The WNBA announced on Monday that 99 percent of its players are fully vaccinated.ALSO READ - Wimbledon: Vaccine developer Gilbert given standing ovasion on opening daySince the season began on May 14, no players have tested positive for COVID-19. All 12 teams in the league have reached the threshold for being considered a fully vaccinated team.The 2021 regular season runs through September 19, including a break from July 12 to August 11 for the Tokyo Olympics. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :