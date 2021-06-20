WNBA: Tina Charles leads Mystics past Fever

Tina Charles had 30 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-77 on Saturday night.

Charles’ three-point play gave Washington a 76-69 lead with 2:11 to play. Theresa Plaisance hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mystics (6-6) has won back-to-back games and four of its last five. Indiana (1-14) has lost 10 in a row.

Danielle Robinson had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Fever and added six assists. Tiffany Mitchell had 17 points.

WINGS 95, LYNX 77

Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 28 points and hit five of Dallas’ franchise-record 17 3-pointers to help the Wings beat Minnesota.

Mabrey shot 9 of 13 from the field and tied the club single-game record for points off the bench. Arike Ogunbowale made four of five from 3-point range and finished with 16 points and six assists for Dallas (6-7).

Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield each had 17 points and two steals for the Lynx (5-7). It beat Dallas 85-73 on Thursday night.

SKY 91, SUN 81

Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points and Chicago beat Connecticut for its fifth straight victory.

Allie Quigley and Ruthy Hebard each added 13 points for the Sky (7-7). Brionna Jones had a career-high 22 points for the Sun (8-5).