More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA: Zion Williamson clears quarantine, slated to practice The New Orleans Pelicans star was slated to practice with the team on Tuesday night. Reuters 29 July, 2020 10:30 IST Zion Williamson reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 four times since returning to the NBA “bubble” environment. - AP Reuters 29 July, 2020 10:30 IST New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson cleared quarantine and was slated to practice with the team on Tuesday night, ESPN reported.Williamson left the Pelicans on 16 July to attend to a family situation and returned to the Orlando area last Friday night. Williamson reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 four times since returning to the NBA “bubble” environment.ALSO READ | NBA season restarts on 30 July - all you need to knowNew Orleans hasn’t yet indicated whether Williamson would be on the floor on Thursday night when the club restarts the season against Utah Jazz.Williamson, who turned 20 on 6 July, averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games prior to the shutdown. The forward missed the first three months of the season with a knee injury.The Pelicans (28-36) are one of three teams who stand 3 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, which currently holds the final Western Conference play-off spot.Thunder C Noel out after missing COVID-19 testOklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel sat out Tuesday's scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers because he missed a scheduled COVID-19 test, coach Billy Donovan told reporters.NBA guidelines call for a one-day quarantine if a player misses a test.Noel is the third known NBA player to miss a scrimmage after forgetting about a COVID-19 test. Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap and Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis are the others.ALSO READ | Anthony Davis out with eye issueDonovan said Noel felt bad about forgetting about the test.“Nerlens was extremely remorseful,” Donovan said. “If I'm being totally honest, there's times I've been in my room and been like, 'Oh my God, I forgot to take my test' and I'd have to run down there and test. These days kind of run together.“Sometimes it can slip your mind if your test isn't right around practice, it could be a little later in the day, you could forget. Everybody here has had to be personally reminded. ... We've talked about we've all got to be responsible to make sure we're getting that done.”Noel is expected to be available when the Thunder restart the season against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.Noel, who is in his sixth NBA season, is averaging 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 55 games (six starts) this season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos