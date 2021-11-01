More Sports Boxing Boxing Boxing World Championships: Nishant, Sanjeet enter quarters Nishant defeated Mexico's Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 while Sanjeet, a quarterfinalist from the previous edition, got the better of Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze 4-1. PTI BELGRADE, SERBIA 01 November, 2021 11:57 IST FILE PHOTO: Nishant defeated Mexico's Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 in a late-night bout on Sunday to set up a clash with Russia's Vadim Musaev. - The Hindu PTI BELGRADE, SERBIA 01 November, 2021 11:57 IST Indian boxers Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) made the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships following impressive victories in their last-16 stage bouts here.Nishant defeated Mexico's Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 in a late-night bout on Sunday to set up a clash with Russia's Vadim Musaev.Sanjeet, a quarterfinalist from the previous edition, got the better of Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze 4-1 to enter the last eight stage for a second successive time.He will face Italy's Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.READ: Mike Tyson urges Fury to fight on amid retirement rumorsLater tonight, Rohit Mor (57kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Sumit (75kg) and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will look to secure quarterfinal berths.Rohit will face Kazakhstan's Serik Temirzhanov, while Akash will fight Cuba's Kevin Brown. Sumit will also be up against a Cuban in Yoenlis Hernandez.Thapa will be fighting France's Lounes Hamraoui.READ: Hard work pays off for Nikhat ZareenThe gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.India is being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories. Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :