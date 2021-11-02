More Sports Boxing Boxing Boxing World Championships: Akash secures first medal for India Akash Kumar (54kg) stunned Rio Olympic silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 02 November, 2021 18:42 IST Akash Kumar became the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Championships. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 02 November, 2021 18:42 IST Akash Kumar (54kg) stunned Rio Olympic silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarterfinal of the Men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.By securing the bronze medal, he became the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Championships.Akash will face Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semifinal on November 4.List of previous Indian male boxers who have won medals at World ChampionshipsVijender Singh, Bronze (Milan,2009)Vikas Krishan, Bronze (Baku, 2011)Shiva Thapa, Bronze (Doha 2015)Gaurav Bidhuri, Bronze (Hamburg, 2017)Amit Panghal Silver and Manish Kaushik Bronze (Yekaterinburg, 2019) Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :