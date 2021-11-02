Boxing

Boxing World Championships: Akash secures first medal for India

Akash Kumar (54kg) stunned Rio Olympic silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

02 November, 2021 18:42 IST

Akash Kumar became the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Championships.   -  Special Arrangement

Akash Kumar (54kg) stunned Rio Olympic silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarterfinal of the Men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.

By securing the bronze medal, he became the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Championships.

Akash will face Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semifinal on November 4.

List of previous Indian male boxers who have won medals at World Championships

Vijender Singh, Bronze (Milan,2009)

Vikas Krishan, Bronze (Baku, 2011)

Shiva Thapa, Bronze  (Doha  2015)

Gaurav Bidhuri, Bronze   (Hamburg, 2017)

Amit Panghal Silver and Manish Kaushik Bronze  (Yekaterinburg, 2019)

 

