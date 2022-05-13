More Sports Boxing Boxing Former champion Amir Khan retires from boxing The 35-year-old, a former unified light-welterweight champion, was one of the best British boxers of his era. PTI London 13 May, 2022 21:41 IST Amir Khan celebrates after winning a bout against Phil Lo Greco in Liverpool, U.K., in April, 2018. - REUTERS PTI London 13 May, 2022 21:41 IST Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.“It's time to hang up my gloves,” the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.”ALSO READ - India needs to become a leader again in organising int’l competitions - NievaOne of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17.“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he added.Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought — and lost to — big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States.Khan's last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week. Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :