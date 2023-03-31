Boxing

Joshua at heaviest career fighting weight against Franklin

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, weighed in Friday at 255.4 pounds (115.8 kilograms) for the fight at the O2 Arena.

LONDON 31 March, 2023 23:35 IST
Anthony Joshua of Great Britain and Jermaine Franklin of the United States pose for a photo as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on during their Weigh-In. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua of Great Britain and Jermaine Franklin of the United States pose for a photo as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on during their Weigh-In. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua will come in at the heaviest fighting weight of his career when he takes on Jermaine Franklin in London on Saturday.

That is nearly 11 pounds (5kg) heavier than his last fight, the second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in August.

Joshua said he has eaten more and focused less on lifting weights during his training camp in Dallas, Texas, with new trainer Derrick James.

The British boxer is looking to get back into contention for world title fights by beating Franklin, who weighed 234.1 pounds (106.2kg) — 23 pounds (10.5kg) lighter than when he lost for the first time in his career in November to Dillian Whyte.

