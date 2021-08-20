BFI to send strong contingent for ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

The Boxing Federation of India will send a strong Indian contingent to compete at the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships scheduled in Dubai from August 20 to 31. It will be the first time that both juniors and the youth will be playing together at the Asian Championships.

With the events being played as per AIBA’s newly-introduced weight classifications, the youth men’s and women’s teams will comprise 13 and 12 players respectively. However, 26 boxers, with an equal number of boys and girls, will compete in the junior events.

The 2019 Asian Schoolboy Championships gold medallist Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Anshul (57 kg), Preet Malik (63 kg), Ankush (66kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rishab Singh (81kg) will begin the Indian challenge in the junior boys' category on the opening day of the competition.

The youth men's team will be spearheaded by the 2021 Youth World Championships bronze medalist Bishwamitra Chongathm (51kg). Uttarakhand’s Nivedita Karki (48kg), who defeated the world champion Gitika to win gold at the Nationals, will lead the Indian attack in the women’s section.

On the other hand, two-time Khelo India champion Haryana’s Mahi Raghav (63kg) and Yashwardhan will be among the key attractions in the junior girls and boys categories respectively.