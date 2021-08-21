Three Indians assured of medals at ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Ankush (66kg) and Gaurav Saini (70kg) advanced to the semifinals of the ASBC Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, assuring themselves of at least bronze medals.

Three other Indian pugilists also registered victories on the opening day of the tournament.

Providing India with an ideal momentum in the junior boys' event, Chandigarh's Chamoli outclassed Alhassan Qadous Sriya 5-0 while Ankush blanked Bader Shehab from Kuwait 5-0.

Haryana's Saini too put up a dominating show against another Kuwaiti boxer Yaqoub Saadallah before he was declared the winner with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round.

Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Preet Malik (63kg) were the other three junior pugilists to emerge victorious in their respective opening round matches.

On the other hand, Yashwrdhan Singh (60kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rishabh Singh (81kg) suffered defeats in their respective preliminary bouts.

The 2021 world youth championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham will begin his campaign in the prestigious continental event as six youth Indian boxers will be seen in action on the second day.

Apart from Bishwamitra, Daksh Singh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Aditya Janghu (86kg), Abhimanyu Loura (92), and Preeti (57kg) will play their opening-round matches.

The gold medallists in the youth age group will receive prize money of USD 6,000, while the silver and bronze medallists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500, respectively.

Meanwhile, the junior champions will be awarded USD 4,000, and the silver and bronze medallists will receive USD 2,000 and 1,000, respectively.