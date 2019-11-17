Asian Youth C'ship: Indians garner five gold, finish with 12 medals

As many as five gold medals were garnered by Indians at the Asian Youth Championship here on Sunday. Women pugilists accounted for all the five gold, while two Indian men signed off with silver medals.

Indian women had a 100 percent success rate, with all five finalists clinching the top prize — Naorem Chanu (51kg), Vinka (64kg) Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Poonam (54kg) and Sushma (81kg). Among men, Selay Soy (49kg) and Ankit Narwal (60kg) settled for second place.

India finished with 12 medals from the competition. Arundhati Choudhury (69kg), Komalpreet Kaur (+81kg), Jaismine (57kg), Satender Singh (91kg) and Aman (+91kg) won the bronze.

Soy began the proceedings for India, going down to Kazakhstan's Bazarbay Ullu Mukhamedsaydi. Narwal was then defeated by Japan's Reito Tsutsume.

Poonam defeated China's Weiqi Cai to hand India its first gold. Sushma added one more by going past Kazakhstan's Bakytzhankyzy.

Naorem Chanu got the better of another Kazakh — Anel Barkyah. Vinka outpunched China’s Haini Nulataiali, while Sanamachu Chanu, a product of the legendary M. C. Mary Kom’s academy in Manipur, edged past Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova.