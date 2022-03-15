Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C’ships: Vishwanath, Vanshaj strike gold as India ends campaign with 39 medals

Chennai boy Vishwanath produced a clinical performance during his thumping win against Kyrgyzstan’s Ergeshov Bekzat by unanimous margin in the 48kg final, played late on Monday night.

Later Vanshaj, who hails from Sonipat, added second gold to youth men’s tally as he registered a sensational win over Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Ummataliev by a split 4-1 decision in the 63.5kg final.

However, in the +92kg category, Aman Singh Bisht ended with the silver medal after suffering a 1-4 loss to the local boxer Saif Al-Rawashdeh.

It was the second successive medals for Vishwanath, Vanshaj and Aman at the prestigious continental event as Vishwanath and Vanshaj had won silver while Aman had secured bronze in the last edition.

Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) claimed bronze medals with semi-finals finishes in the men's section as the Indian youth team secured third place in the medals table with 18 medals, including seven gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan claimed first and second position respectively with 23 and 22 medals.

Among youth women, Shaheen Gill, Nivedita Karki, Tamanna, Ravina and Muskan bagged gold medals on Monday.

In the junior section, Indian boxers signed off with 21 medals including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Vini, Yakshika, Nikita Chand, Vidhi, Shrushti Sathe, Rudrika clinched gold medals in the girls category while Krrish Pal and Yashwardhan Singh emerged champions in the boys’ category.

Indian junior team claimed second position in the medals table with two medals less than table topper Uzbekistan. The Indian contingent, though secured the same number of medals as the last editions held in Dubai in 2021, they bettered the gold medal count by one to last editions 14 gold medals.

The tournament saw both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—were played together and witnessed a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.