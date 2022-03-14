Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C’ships: Shaheen, Nivedita, others win gold

Five Indian women boxers - Shaheen Gill (60kg), Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Ravina (63kg) and Muskan (75kg) - won the gold medal at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Monday.

Nivedita clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Saidakhon Rakhmonova in 48kg final. Tamanna won by the same margin in the final against Uzbekistan’s Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova. Both Nivedita and Tamanna had won a silver medal in the last edition of the tournament. Shaheen and Ravina recorded convincing victories over their respective opponents, both of whom were also from Uzbekistan.

Muskan was aggressive against Kazakhstan’s Aidasaribarova, who faced heavy blows on her face before the referee stopped the bout.

Also among Indians, Priyanka and Kirti (+81kg) won silver medals, while Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg) won bronze.

In the junior category, the Indian team won 21 medals, including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Medallists (Youth) Women : (Gold) Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Muskan (75kg); (Silver) Priyanka (66kg) and Kirti (+81); (Bronze) Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg).