Boxing Federation of India elections to be held on February 3

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will hold its much-delayed elections on February 3. "Elections will be held as per the schedule on February 3, 2021. All parties have accepted the poll schedule provided by the BFI to the Delhi High Court on Friday," stated a press release from the federation. The elections were originally scheduled to be conducted on December 18 during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the federation headquarters in Gurugram. The rescheduled polls will also be held in Gurugram now, and it is mandatory for all the registered BFI members to be present at the venue in person.