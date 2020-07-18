Nikhat Zareen receives Rs 5 lakh for Olympics training

Natco Pharma Company chairman N. Rajeev presented Rs. 5 lakh to junior world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen to ensure her training for Olympics is not affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud presented the cheque to the 24-year-old boxer, in the presence of officials including SATS chairman A.Venkateshwar Reddy and Devarakadra MLA A. Venkateshwar Reddy, on Saturday.

The SATS charman also took the initiative to inform the minister that the champion boxer is still searching for a state government job under sports quota. In response, Goud promised to take up the issue with the chief minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao at the earliest.

READ| Inquiry committee to investigate boxers' alleged quarantine violation at NIS Patiala

“Just hoping I will get a job at the earliest so that I can take care of my parents. I don’t think there will be any boxing activity till this year-end given the grim scenario. But this financial assistance should help me a lot in focussing on training indoors by having the prescribed diet supplements,” she informed Sportstar.

“The pandemic break, coupled with the disappointment of not being able to make it to the originally scheduled 2020 Olympics, is definitely frustrating for we cannot even go outdoors to train because of the grim scenario,” she said.

Nikhat will continue to focus on her regular event – 51 kg category.

“We have to keep ourselves motivated and ensure minimum fitness levels. Right now, my focus is to avoid stress because there are no competitions,” the three-time junior national champion said.