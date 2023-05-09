Boxing World Championships 2023: Deepak, Nishant through to quarters

Deepak Bhoria reached the quarterfinals of the men’s 51kg category with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Zhang Jiamao of China at the Boxing World Championships 2023 in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Deepak is a win away from an assured medal.

His compatriot Nishant Dev knocked down Nidal Foqahaa of Palestine twice inside the first minute to force the referee to stop the contest. He advanced to the men’s 71kg category quarterfinal.

He faces Jorge Cuellar of Cuba for a place in the semifinal.

Later in the day, Sachin Siwach (54kg) and Akash Sangwan (67 kg) will be in action in their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts.