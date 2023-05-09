Boxing

Boxing World Championships 2023: Deepak, Nishant through to quarters

Deepak Bhoria reached the quarterfinals of the men’s 51kg category with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Zhang Jiamao of China at the Boxing World Championships 2023 in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 09 May, 2023 16:45 IST
Chennai 09 May, 2023 16:45 IST
Deepak Bhoria with the coaches.

Deepak Bhoria with the coaches. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deepak Bhoria reached the quarterfinals of the men’s 51kg category with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Zhang Jiamao of China at the Boxing World Championships 2023 in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Deepak Bhoria reached the quarterfinals of the men’s 51kg category with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Zhang Jiamao of China at the Boxing World Championships 2023 in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Deepak is a win away from an assured medal.

Also Read
State associations may be allowed to field candidates of their choice in Asian Games trials

His compatriot Nishant Dev knocked down Nidal Foqahaa of Palestine twice inside the first minute to force the referee to stop the contest. He advanced to the men’s 71kg category quarterfinal.

He faces Jorge Cuellar of Cuba for a place in the semifinal.

Later in the day, Sachin Siwach (54kg) and Akash Sangwan (67 kg) will be in action in their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen: Despite being unseeded I won the Boxing World Championship

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Stars of 2020

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us