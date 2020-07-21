Boxing: World Olympic qualifiers to be held in May 2021

The Boxing Task Force (BTF), set up by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has planned to conduct the World qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics in May 2021. The revised dates and place will be confirmed on a later date.

Having secured nine out of a possible 13 quota places (including men and women) in the Asia/Oceania qualifier earlier this year, India can send its boxers to the World qualifier for the four remaining weight categories – men’s 57kg, 81kg, 91kg and women’s 57kg.

As per the latest timeline for staging the pending Olympic qualifying events for boxing, the European qualifier – which was suspended midway through the tournament in London on March 16 last due to the pandemic – will resume in February next year. It will be followed by the Americas qualifier in March and the World qualification event in May. Final details of these events will be announced later.

READ| Nikhat Zareen receives Rs 5 lakh for Olympics training

The BTF said the suspension of IOC’s recognition of International Boxing Association (AIBA) would continue until after the Olympic Games in 2021 and all aspects of the Olympic boxing competitions would continue to be organised and operated by it.

The boxing competition, training venues and session schedules for the 2020 Games will not change in 2021. The BTF has issued a set of boxing-specific considerations for pugilists’ return to training and competition. These include the resumption of boxing should not compromise anyone’s health, preference to outdoor activity with social distancing and appropriate hygiene, widespread education about measures for a phased return to boxing and mitigation of injury risks due to the lack of exercises during social isolation.