Boxing

Britain confirms boycott of boxing men’s world championships

GB Boxing will, however, send a team to the European Games in Poland, an official qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Reuters
05 April, 2023 07:40 IST
05 April, 2023 07:40 IST
GB boxing has decided to boycott the event amid growing concern of the sport’s Olympic future.

GB boxing has decided to boycott the event amid growing concern of the sport’s Olympic future. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GB Boxing will, however, send a team to the European Games in Poland, an official qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

British boxers will not take part in the men’s amateur world championships in Tashkent after the country also boycotted last month’s women’s event in India amid mounting concern about the sport’s Olympic future.

The men’s tournament starts on April 30 in the Uzbek capital and runs to May 14.

GB Boxing had said in February when it announced a boycott of the women’s championships that it was reviewing participation in the men’s.

“The decision reflects ongoing concerns about the future of boxing’s place on the Olympic programme and the recent decision by IBA to allow teams of boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags,” it said on Tuesday.

Also Read
Podcast: India’s gold rush at the Boxing Women’s World Championships: Lessons from Nikhat and Co’s triumphs

“This has put further distance between IBA and the Olympic movement in addition to the significant, longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management which the IOC has asked IBA to address to protect boxing’s place on the Olympic programme.”

GB Boxing will send a team to the European Games in Poland, an official qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Russian-led IBA was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The U.S. and Irish federations announced in February they would not be participating in either the women’s or men’s world championships.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us