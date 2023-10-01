Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed super middleweight world title

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez reaffirmed his super middleweight supremacy on Saturday with a devastating unanimous decision victory over Jermell Charlo to retain his undisputed world title.

Mexico’s Alvarez knocked down Charlo -- the reigning undisputed super welterweight world champ -- in the seventh round as he defended his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts, becoming the first to defend all four for a third straight time.

MORE TO FOLLOW