MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed super middleweight world title

Alvarez knocked down Charlo -- the reigning undisputed super welterweight world champ -- in the seventh round as he defended his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 10:37 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Canelo Alvarez hits Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title boxing match.
Canelo Alvarez hits Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title boxing match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canelo Alvarez hits Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title boxing match. | Photo Credit: AP

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez reaffirmed his super middleweight supremacy on Saturday with a devastating unanimous decision victory over Jermell Charlo to retain his undisputed world title.

Mexico’s Alvarez knocked down Charlo -- the reigning undisputed super welterweight world champ -- in the seventh round as he defended his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts, becoming the first to defend all four for a third straight time.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Canelo Alvarez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed super middleweight world title
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Men’s shooting trap team bags gold; Aditi Ashok wins silver, India 4th with 11 gold, 41 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Men’s trap shooting team wins gold; Aditi Ashok, women’s trap team bag silver - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Postecoglou hails Spurs’ ‘impact’ in win over Liverpool
    AFP
  5. Klopp fumes over decisions as nine-man Liverpool lose at Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed super middleweight world title
    AFP
  2. Fury to fight Usyk in Saudi for first undisputed heavyweight title since 1999
    Reuters
  3. BFI issues show-cause notice to Panghal, Sagar and Rohit for “poor discipline”
    PTI
  4. Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial International Boxing tournament
    PTI
  5. BFI announces squad for Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed super middleweight world title
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Men’s shooting trap team bags gold; Aditi Ashok wins silver, India 4th with 11 gold, 41 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Men’s trap shooting team wins gold; Aditi Ashok, women’s trap team bag silver - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Postecoglou hails Spurs’ ‘impact’ in win over Liverpool
    AFP
  5. Klopp fumes over decisions as nine-man Liverpool lose at Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment