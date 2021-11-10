Delhi High Court issues notice to BFI in Arundhati case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) over a petition filed by boxer Arundhati Choudhary seeking her selection in the 70kg category for the upcoming World women’s boxing championships in Istanbul, Turkey, next month.

The court also issued notices to the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) over the issue, said advocate Sandeep Lamba, representing Arundhati. The case will be heard next on November 22.

One-time exception

In a statement, BFI said the decision to make a one-time exception and select Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain directly for the World championships was taken to give her time to “recuperate” after the Olympics.

It was communicated to all State associations much before the National championships at Hisar, BFI informed the court through its advocates Hrishikesh Baruah and Parth Goswami.

BFI said it has nothing against the petitioner (Arundhati) and has included her as a reserve player.