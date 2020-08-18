More Sports Boxing Boxing Dhyan Chand Award is an inspiration to work even harder, says N. Usha For 36-year-old N. Usha, two-time silver medallist in the World championships, it was another moment worth remembering when she was named for the Dhyan Chand Award. V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 18 August, 2020 23:21 IST Boxer N. Usha who has been nominated for the Dhyan Chand Award at her residence in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. - Special Arrangement V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 18 August, 2020 23:21 IST For 36-year-old N. Usha, two-time silver medallist in the World championships, it was another moment worth remembering when she was named for the Dhyan Chand Award.“I was terribly disappointed after missing the Arjuna Award last year and would have been more disappointed if I had not got the Dhyan Chand (Award)this time around,” the Vizag-based boxer said in a chat with Sportstar.“I look at this Award as some sort of inspiration to work even harder and contribute in my own way as the Indian Railways women’s boxing coach to produce international medallists,” Usha said.The six-time National champion said she had belief this time around to get it given the list of her achievements.“Definitely, I dedicate this Award to my parents Venkatramana and Uma Maheshwari and brother Satish Kumar for their unforgettable support in my formative years,” said Usha, who was also an Indoor Asiad silver medallist in 2009 and gold medallist in the 2008 Asian championship.“Definitely, these Awards for us (women boxers) should also motivate many girls to look to boxing as a career and dream big,” the senior officer in the South Central Railway said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.