Dhyan Chand Award is an inspiration to work even harder, says N. Usha

For 36-year-old N. Usha, two-time silver medallist in the World championships, it was another moment worth remembering when she was named for the Dhyan Chand Award.

“I was terribly disappointed after missing the Arjuna Award last year and would have been more disappointed if I had not got the Dhyan Chand (Award)this time around,” the Vizag-based boxer said in a chat with Sportstar.

“I look at this Award as some sort of inspiration to work even harder and contribute in my own way as the Indian Railways women’s boxing coach to produce international medallists,” Usha said.

The six-time National champion said she had belief this time around to get it given the list of her achievements.

“Definitely, I dedicate this Award to my parents Venkatramana and Uma Maheshwari and brother Satish Kumar for their unforgettable support in my formative years,” said Usha, who was also an Indoor Asiad silver medallist in 2009 and gold medallist in the 2008 Asian championship.

“Definitely, these Awards for us (women boxers) should also motivate many girls to look to boxing as a career and dream big,” the senior officer in the South Central Railway said.