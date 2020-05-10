Floyd Mayweather done with boxing, would consider 'entertainment' bouts

Floyd Mayweather Jr has no interest in boxing again but is open to the idea of more fights that give him a chance to "entertain and have a little fun".

The unbeaten American legend was the subject of speculation about coming out of retirement to face Adrien Broner.

Such rumours were exacerbated by a series of workout videos posted by Mayweather, who has a perfect 50-0 record, but he said his intention is merely to stay in shape.

"No, those are just rumours," Mayweather told Fight Hype about the possibility of fighting Broner.

"I'm retired. I'm through with boxing. It don't hurt to stay in shape. Your body's your temple. Just in the gym keeping sharp.

"Not for boxing, just for myself. Training fighters and enjoying myself during this [coronavirus] pandemic."

Mayweather's last boxing bout was the mega-money Las Vegas showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017.

After that, Mayweather faced kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight, the kind of which he would be interested in taking part again if the money is right.

"I say this, you guys sell out little arenas and do some little baby numbers. Not bad," he added.

"But, I'm older and a lot wiser. Meaning, I don't want to end up like my uncle and end up like a lot of fighters when you don't know when to hang it up.

"When you're fighting for everybody else instead of fighting for yourself. Even with Conor McGregor, it was smart of my behalf and smart on his behalf.

"Because if he can't beat Mayweather, let him try and share the ring with him so he can make more money than any MMA or any other fighter. Even if we did again, it's entertainment and it's business.

"Once again I'll tell you, I'm not boxing no boxers, at all. None. I'm retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired.

"If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600million, why not?

"If I was to come back and fight a fighter, why fight a fighter who can only sell out little seats? I like to face guys that once again have countries behind them.

"If I am going to do something, it's got to be worth it. There's no number worth me getting back in the ring and fighting these young fighters and get wear and tear on my body.

"Am I fighting these young fighters? No. I'm retired. I'm retired from the sport of boxing. I'm training, having fun and enjoying life. I don't want for nothing."