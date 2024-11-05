MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French boxing quits IBA to keep its fighters at Olympics

The IBA, the long-standing ruling body of traditionally amateur competitions, such as the Olympics, is involved in a brawl with the IOC over financial, governance and ethical concerns.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 08:27 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
IOC president Thomas Bach warned that boxing’s national federations needed to find a new and “reliable” international partner for the IOC to be sure the sport features on the programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
IOC president Thomas Bach warned that boxing’s national federations needed to find a new and “reliable” international partner for the IOC to be sure the sport features on the programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

IOC president Thomas Bach warned that boxing’s national federations needed to find a new and “reliable” international partner for the IOC to be sure the sport features on the programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. | Photo Credit: AP

France became the latest country to quit the International Boxing Association (IBA), to “guarantee French boxing its place at the Olympic Games”, governing body FFBoxe said in a statement on Monday.

The IBA, the long-standing ruling body of traditionally amateur competitions, such as the Olympics, is involved in a brawl with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over financial, governance and ethical concerns.

The IOC took over running the boxing competition at this year’s Paris Olympics.

IOC president Thomas Bach warned that boxing’s national federations needed to find a new and “reliable” international partner for the IOC to be sure the sport features on the programme at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

READ | New York City sets world record for largest marathon: organisers

A decision is due early in 2025 on whether or not to keep the sport in the Games.

FFBoxe said it planned to join World Boxing.

World Boxing, which was founded in 2023 and boasts around 50 members, led by the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Brazil, is in discussions with the IOC to take over running the sport at the Games.

FFBoxe said the decision to “disaffiliate” from the IBA, was “motivated by the desire to guarantee French boxing its place at the Olympic Games and to reinforce the stability of its clubs”.

It said it had been prompted to act by a letter from David Lappartient, President of the French Olympic Committee, and a candidate to replace the departing Bach as IOC president, pointing out that boxing was not, for now, on the 2028 Olympic programme.

The IBA is chaired by the Kremlin-linked Russian Umar Kremlev who sparked a damaging gender controversy during the Paris Olympics when he claimed that two women fighters had “genetic testing that shows that these are men”.

The IOC, which leaves gender rules to the sporting bodies, cleared them to compete and expressed doubts about the IBA’s testing and motivations.

The IBA responded with a chaotic press conference in Paris intended to clarify why it disqualified Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting from its world championships in 2023 but then cited “medical confidentiality” as it failed to produce definitive evidence.

Both boxers won gold in Paris.

Related Topics

Boxing /

International Boxing Association /

International Olympic Committee /

Los angeles 2028

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French boxing quits IBA to keep its fighters at Olympics
    AFP
  2. New York City sets world record for largest marathon: organisers
    Reuters
  3. AFC Champions League Elite: Neymar injured as Al-Hilal defeats Esteghlal 3-0
    AP
  4. WTA Finals: Top seed Sabalenka reaches semis with win over Paolini
    Reuters
  5. Edu resigns as Arsenal sporting director
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. French boxing quits IBA to keep its fighters at Olympics
    AFP
  2. U-19 World Boxing Championships: Parthavi, Vanshika, Hemant clinch gold as Indian boxers return with 17 medals
    PTI
  3. U-19 World Boxing Championships: Krisha Verma strikes gold, five other Indians win silver
    PTI
  4. Mike Tyson refuses to bite back at Hearn’s criticism ahead of fight against Jake Paul
    Reuters
  5. Ali vs Foreman: ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ remembered after 50 years
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French boxing quits IBA to keep its fighters at Olympics
    AFP
  2. New York City sets world record for largest marathon: organisers
    Reuters
  3. AFC Champions League Elite: Neymar injured as Al-Hilal defeats Esteghlal 3-0
    AP
  4. WTA Finals: Top seed Sabalenka reaches semis with win over Paolini
    Reuters
  5. Edu resigns as Arsenal sporting director
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment