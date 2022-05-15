Women's World Boxing C'Ship: Nikhat, Parveen and Anamika storm into quarters

Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Parveen (63kg) recorded impressive wins to move into the quarterfinals while Shiksha (54kg) bowed out of the World women’s boxing championships at Istanbul on Sunday.

Asian bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen (52kg) tackled Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg well for a 5-0 victory. Nikhat’s fine footwork and left-right combinations helped her stay 4-1 up in the first round against the Mongolian, who delivered a few solid blows.

Nikhat boxed with confidence to take the second round 3-0 and benefitted from her fast punching to inflict a standing count on Lutsaikhan in the final round. She will fight with English Olympian Charley Davison next.

Parveen defeated Youth Olympics and World youth champion American Jajaira Gozalez 5-0. The taller Indian took advantage of her long reach, and troubled Jajaira with her left-right combinations.

Parveen’s back-and-forth and sideways movement gave her good control and frustrated the American, who could not implement her game plan well. Parveen will meet Tajikistan’s Shoira Zulkaynarova.

Anamika gave a power-packed performance to trounce Australian Kristy Harris 5-0. The sturdy Indian rained punches to rattle Kristy early on and continued her onslaught to maintain an upper hand. She will face Colombia’s Valencia Victor.