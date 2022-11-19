Boxing

Youth World Boxing Championships: Ravina, Kunjarani, Mohit in quarterfinals

Ravina (63kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg) and Mohit (86kg) entered the quarterfinals of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships by winning their respective bouts on Friday, the fourth day of the competition.

Team Sportstar
19 November, 2022 15:40 IST
19 November, 2022 15:40 IST
Ravina (in picture) beat Franciska Rozi to move into the quarterfinals.

Ravina (in picture) beat Franciska Rozi to move into the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT (BFI)

Ravina (63kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg) and Mohit (86kg) entered the quarterfinals of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships by winning their respective bouts on Friday, the fourth day of the competition, in La Nucia, Spain.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Ravina showed her prowess during her round-of-16 bout to beat Hungary’s Varga Franciska Rozi. She dictated terms from the get go. She landed punches throughout the first round of the contest and dominated her opponent in the second round, too.

Kunjarani blanked Spain’s Horche Martinez Maria 5-0 in a one-sided affair. Mohit moved into the quarterfinal after his opponent - Tomas Lemanas of Lithuania - was disqualified in the second round.

REPORT - DAY THREE

Sahil Chauhan (71kg) entered the pre-quarterfinals after comfortably defeating Azerbaijan’s Daniel Holostenco 5-0 in the round of 32.

Nikhil (57kg) and Harsh (60kg) lost their respective bouts in the round of 32. Nikhil lost 1-4 to Kazakhstan’s Kalinin Ilya while the latter had to suffer a referee-stopping-the-contest (RSC) defeat against Erik Lsrayelyan of Armenia.

Nine Indians, including three women, will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday. Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Aman Rathore (67kg) and Deepak (75kg) will fight in the men’s section. Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Tamanna (50kg) and Huidrom Griviya Devi (54kg) will take the ring in the women’s quarterfinals.

