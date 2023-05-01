Boxing

Boxing World C’ships 2023: Hussamuddin beats Rustemovski in first round; Varinder loses

Mohammed Hussamuddin of India defeated Alen Rustemovski of North Macedonia in the first round of the 57kg division on Monday to kick off his campaign in the IBF Men’s Boxing World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 01 May, 2023 20:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mohammed Hussamuddin (left) of India.

FILE PHOTO: Mohammed Hussamuddin (left) of India. | Photo Credit: Boxing Federation of India

Double Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) recorded a convincing win to advance to the second round, while three-time National champion Varinder Singh (60kg) experienced an early exit on the opening day of the World Boxing Championships in Tashkent on Monday.

The 29-year-old Hussamuddin, also an Asian bronze medallist, got past 19-year-old Alen Rustemovski of North Macedonia 5-0.

Husamuddin, a southpaw, moved in and out of the taller Macedonian’s grasp to land some clean single shots on the head and body in the opening round. He returned the favour when the youngster fought from a closer range in the second round.

Rustemovski attacked with more energy and delivered some well-connected hooks but Hussamuddin was quick to counter those in the third round.

Hussamuddin will meet Chinese Ping Lyu in the next round.

Varinder was beaten 0-5 by Uzbekistan’s Mujibillo Tursunov in an opening-round bout.

Varinder, who was battered by the Uzbek’s powerful punches in the first three minutes, received a cut over his right eye and could not catch up with the compact Tursunov in the remaining two periods.

