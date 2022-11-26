Boxing

IBA Youth World Championships: Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Devika clinch gold

Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Devika Ghorpade clinch gold medals for India at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain, on Friday.

PTI
26 November, 2022 14:36 IST
Devika Ghorpade with her gold medal. Devika beat England’s Lauren Mackie in the women’s 52kg final.

Devika Ghorpade with her gold medal. Devika beat England’s Lauren Mackie in the women’s 52kg final. | Photo Credit: IBA

Vishwanath handed India its first gold at the prestigious championships, thrashing Ronel Suyom of the Philippines without breaking a sweat in the men’s 48kg final. His win came after Bhawna Sharma bagged silver in the women’s 48kg category, losing 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan’s Gulsevar Ganieva in the opening match of the day.

INDIAN SPORTS NEWS WRAP - NOVEMBER 25

Ashish (54kg) was the other Indian to finish with a silver medal. He lost 1-4 to Japan’s Yuta Sakai in a thrilling final.

Devika, who hails from Pune, added a second gold to India’s tally, beating England’s Lauren Mackie in the women’s 52kg final. Youth Asian champion Vanshaj wrapped up the day in style for India by winning a third gold. The confident Sonipat-based boxer made light work of Demur Kajaia of Georgia in the men’s 63.5kg summit clash.

Highest medal tally

India, with 11 medals, topped the medals tally in the competition. Uzbekistan (10) was second, Ireland (7) third, and Kazakhstan (7) fourth. Nearly 600 boxers from 73 countries participated.

India’s eight medals in the women’s section is also the highest for any country.

Having already won three gold medals, Ravina (63kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will look to add two more gold to India’s kitty when they fight in the women’s final on the last day of the competition. Ravina will be up against Megan deCler of Netherlands, while Kirti will fight Ireland’s Elizabeth D’Arcy.

Besides three gold and two silver on the penultimate day, India’s tally also includes four bronze medals coming from Tamanna (50kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Muskan (75kg), and Lashu Yadav (70kg), who lost in the semifinals.

