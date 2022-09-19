Boxing

Indian boxers clinch 19 medals at Vojvodina Youth Boxing Tournament in Serbia

Flyweight category men's youth boxer Jadumani was adjudged the ‘Best Fighter of the Tournament’, while Ravina (63kg) won the ‘Best Boxer’ award in the youth women’s category.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 19 September, 2022 18:49 IST
India's women's boxing poses along with the coaches in the 40th Golden Glove of Vojvodina Youth Boxing Tournament in Serbia on September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: BFI

India’s women’s boxing poses along with the coaches in the 40th Golden Glove of Vojvodina Youth Boxing Tournament in Serbia on September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: BFI

Indian boxers won 10 gold medals on the final day of the 40th Golden Glove of Vojvodina Youth Boxing Tournament in Serbia on Monday, to finish their campaign with 19 medals.

Bhawna Sharma (48 kg), Devika Ghorpade (52 kg), Kunjarani Devi (60 kg), Ravina (63 kg), and Kirti (+81 kg) finished on top of the podium, as all 12 participating boxers returned with a medal in the women’s category.

Kunjarani, Ravina and Kirti beat their opponents by unanimous decisions, whereas Bhawna and Devika earned 4-1 wins in the finals.

Muskan (75 kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81 kg) secured silver medals, while Kashish (50 kg), Neeru (54 kg), Aarya (57 kg), Priyanka (66 kg) and Lashu (70 kg) won a bronze medal each.

In men's youth boxing, Vishwanath (48 kg), Ashish (54 kg) and Sahil (71 kg), Jadumani (51 kg) and Bharat Joon (92 kg) bagged gold medals, while Nikhil (57 kg) and Deepak (75 kg) claimed bronze medals.

Kazakhstan, Thailand and Ukraine were among the top boxing nations that participated in the tournament.

