Indian boxers claim 6 gold medals at Golden Girl Championship in Sweden India's junior women's team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal and the youth team secured a single gold and four bronze medals. PTI New Delhi 03 February, 2020 16:29 IST Haryana's Prachi Dhankar (50kg), playing in the junior category, won the 'Best Boxer' award. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - THE HINDU ARCHIVES India's junior and youth boxers dominated the ring at the Golden Girl Championship in Boras, Sweden, claiming 14 medals, including six gold, the overall championship trophy and the 'Best Boxer' award.While the junior women's team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth team secured a single gold and four bronze medals at the event which concluded on Sunday, the Boxing Federation of India said in a press release..Haryana's Prachi Dhankar (50kg), playing in the junior category, won the 'Best Boxer' award.Besides Prachi, Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg) and Mahi Raghav (80kg) also won gold medals.In the youth category, Musskan (54kg) claimed the sole gold medal while Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg) and Sakshi Jahdale (75kg) settled for bronze.The three silver medals in the junior category were won by Janhavi Churi (46kg) Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg) and Tanishka Patil (80kg) while Diya Negi brought home a bronze in the 60kg slot.A total of 75 teams participated in the championship.