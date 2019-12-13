IBL: Bombay Bullets beats Panghal-less Gujarat Giants

World silver-medallist Amit Panghal’s absence hurt table-topper Gujarat Giants as it was stunned 3-4 by Bombay Bullets in an Indian Boxing League showdown here on Friday.

The win helped Bombay Bullets (11 points from three matches) regain the second spot behind leader Gujarat Giants (17 from four).

Odisha Warriors (13 points from four), Punjab Panthers (12 points from three) and North-East Rhinos (11 points from three) form the rest of the table.

With 14 points from its earlier matches, Gujarat Giants rested its mainstays like skipper Panghal (52kg), former world champion L. Sarita Devi (60kg) and Mohammed Husamuddin (57kg).

In fact, after winning the toss, it blocked Chirag’s 57kg bout against Kavinder Singh Bisht.

READ | IBL: NE Rhinos claims nervy win over Odisha Warriors

For Bombay Bullets, which fielded an unchanged line-up in its last three matches, Naveen Boora and Ananta Chopade were the heroes on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old Boora defeated Duryodhan Singh Negi in a hard-fought 69kg battle. Ananta Chopade (52kg) gained a unanimous verdict over Panghal’s replacement, Sanjay Kumar.

These victories sandwiched winning efforts by Spaniard Emmanuel Reyas, who beat British champion Scott Forrest in 91kg, and skipper Ingrit Lorena Valencia, who held back a challenge by Monika in the women’s 51kg bout for the team.

Gujarat Giants needed to pick up at least a win to retain its place at the top of the table and the first of three wins came through Parveen Hooda.

The recently-crowned South Asian Games champion outclassed Spaniard Melissa Noemi Gonzalez in the women’s 60kg bout.

Ashish Kumar then picked up a unanimous verdict over Prayag Chauhan in a close fight.

Poonam rallied in the youth Women’s 57kg bout to turn the tables on Priya Kushwaha to earn her third successive victory.